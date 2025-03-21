Trump's Bold Move: Redefining Federal Student Loan Management
U.S. President Donald Trump announced a significant restructuring of federal responsibilities, shifting student loans to the Small Business Administration and nutrition and special needs programs to Health and Human Services. This move is part of Trump's efforts to minimize the federal government's size and impact on education policy.
In a decisive move announced at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump is transferring the federal government's student loans to the Small Business Administration, previously managed by the Department of Education.
Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump highlighted the extensive portfolio of loans involved, which will now be overseen by SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. At the same time, special needs and nutrition programs will be shifted to the Department of Health and Human Services.
This change reflects Trump's broader strategy to streamline government functions by reducing federal influence on education, a promise to conservatives fulfilled through a recent executive order. The Education Department is set to downsize significantly as a result.
(With inputs from agencies.)
