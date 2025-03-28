Left Menu

Trump executive order on Smithsonian targets funding to programmes with 'improper ideology'

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-03-2025 05:11 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 05:11 IST
Trump executive order on Smithsonian targets funding to programmes with 'improper ideology'
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump revealed his intentions to reshape the Smithsonian Institution with an executive order on Thursday that targets funding to programmes with ''divisive narratives'' and ''improper ideology''.

Trump said there has been a ''concerted and widespread'' effort over the past decade to rewrite American history by replacing ''objective facts'' with a ''distorted narrative driven by ideology rather than truth''.

Trump signed an executive order putting Vice President J D Vance in charge of an effort to ''remove improper ideology'' from the Smithsonian Institution, including its museums, education and research centres and the National Zoo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025