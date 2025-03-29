Left Menu

Delhi Schools Tackle Noise Pollution with Police Aid

The Delhi government instructs schools to collaborate with police to manage unauthorised parking and honking near educational institutions. The Directorate of Education issued an order following a CPCB letter to enforce noise pollution rules. Schools must report back on actions taken by March 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 15:45 IST
Delhi Schools Tackle Noise Pollution with Police Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has taken decisive steps to combat noise pollution by directing schools to engage with local police over parking and honking issues. The move is part of a broader policy to create quieter, less congested educational environments.

On Thursday, the Delhi Directorate of Education issued an order mandating an 'Action Taken Report' from schools on noise control measures by March 3. This directive stems from a push by the Central Pollution Control Board, emphasizing adherence to existing Noise Pollution Rules.

Educational leaders like RN Jindal and Shudha Acharya have voiced the challenges posed by unauthorized parking. Both stress the importance of law enforcement support to mitigate these disturbances, while further collaborations with local agencies aim to raise awareness and educate communities about noise pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025