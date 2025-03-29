Delhi Schools Tackle Noise Pollution with Police Aid

The Delhi government has taken decisive steps to combat noise pollution by directing schools to engage with local police over parking and honking issues. The move is part of a broader policy to create quieter, less congested educational environments.

On Thursday, the Delhi Directorate of Education issued an order mandating an 'Action Taken Report' from schools on noise control measures by March 3. This directive stems from a push by the Central Pollution Control Board, emphasizing adherence to existing Noise Pollution Rules.

Educational leaders like RN Jindal and Shudha Acharya have voiced the challenges posed by unauthorized parking. Both stress the importance of law enforcement support to mitigate these disturbances, while further collaborations with local agencies aim to raise awareness and educate communities about noise pollution.

