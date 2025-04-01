CollegeDekho Secures INR 30 Crore to Boost Growth and Admission Season Readiness

In a significant financial development, CollegeDekho, an influential player in India's education sector, has announced securing INR 30 crore in funding from Lighthouse Canton. This influx of capital aims to bolster the company's technological infrastructure and extend its operational reach, particularly as the new admission season approaches.

This funding announcement follows CollegeDekho's impressive performance, with a 32.2% jump in revenue to ₹215.6 crore for FY24. It underscores the firm's steadfast commitment to aiding students and academic institutions, having facilitated over 200,000 admissions and generated substantial fee income for higher education institutions across India.

The financing round is part of a broader strategy to scale operations and drive value through an enhanced leadership team, now including seasoned professionals like Arshad Mumtaz and Deep Prakash, who bring decades of expertise to CollegeDekho's Retail business. Their leadership is expected to fuel further growth and reinforce the platform's mission of democratizing higher education access in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)