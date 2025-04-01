Left Menu

CollegeDekho Secures INR 30 Crore to Boost Growth and Admission Season Readiness

CollegeDekho raised INR 30 crore from Lighthouse Canton to enhance its technological infrastructure and expand its reach. This comes after a revenue surge and as the company empowers students with educational guidance. The funding will support seamless operations during the upcoming admission season and bolster CollegeDekho's leadership team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:44 IST
CollegeDekho Secures INR 30 Crore to Boost Growth and Admission Season Readiness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial development, CollegeDekho, an influential player in India's education sector, has announced securing INR 30 crore in funding from Lighthouse Canton. This influx of capital aims to bolster the company's technological infrastructure and extend its operational reach, particularly as the new admission season approaches.

This funding announcement follows CollegeDekho's impressive performance, with a 32.2% jump in revenue to ₹215.6 crore for FY24. It underscores the firm's steadfast commitment to aiding students and academic institutions, having facilitated over 200,000 admissions and generated substantial fee income for higher education institutions across India.

The financing round is part of a broader strategy to scale operations and drive value through an enhanced leadership team, now including seasoned professionals like Arshad Mumtaz and Deep Prakash, who bring decades of expertise to CollegeDekho's Retail business. Their leadership is expected to fuel further growth and reinforce the platform's mission of democratizing higher education access in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025