Challenges and Reforms in Tripura's Tribal Education System

In a recent assembly session, Chief Minister Manik Saha addressed the pressing challenges faced by the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) in managing its educational institutions.

The TTAADC oversees 1,387 primary schools, but the presence of 302 single-teacher schools has highlighted the need for better teacher distribution.

The state is actively working to address these issues by allocating Rs 1.20 crore for school repairs and deploying additional teachers on deputation to meet educational demands.

