Left Menu

Challenges and Reforms in Tripura's Tribal Education System

Tripura's Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council operates 1,387 primary schools, yet faces challenges like single-teacher schools and low enrollment. Efforts include a Rs 1.20 crore fund for repairs and improved teacher distribution. Issues such as child marriage and economic conditions contribute to drop-outs, but reforms aim to uplift education quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:41 IST
Challenges and Reforms in Tripura's Tribal Education System
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent assembly session, Chief Minister Manik Saha addressed the pressing challenges faced by the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) in managing its educational institutions.

The TTAADC oversees 1,387 primary schools, but the presence of 302 single-teacher schools has highlighted the need for better teacher distribution.

The state is actively working to address these issues by allocating Rs 1.20 crore for school repairs and deploying additional teachers on deputation to meet educational demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025