Protest Erupts at Ambedkar University: Students Stand by Professor

Ambedkar University Delhi students rallied to support Associate Professor Kaustav Banerjee, who faces disciplinary action for allegedly inciting disorder. Banerjee is accused of delivering a provocative speech during a protest, leading to disruptions. While a suspended student's status was reversed, Banerjee's notice remains active.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:18 IST
Students at Ambedkar University Delhi gathered on Monday at the Karampura campus to show their support for Associate Professor Kaustav Banerjee. Banerjee is currently facing disciplinary action purportedly due to inciting disorder during a protest, according to a university-issued show-cause notice.

The notice accuses Banerjee of making a provocative speech at a public meeting on March 24, which allegedly led to indiscipline and disorder, prompting the university to involve police intervention. This development has sparked controversy and drawn student ire.

Protesters are demanding the withdrawal of the notice against Banerjee. The tensions follow a recent protest by the All India Students' Association (AISA) regarding the suspension of a student, Mantasha Irfan. Despite Irfan's suspension being revoked, the notice against Banerjee persists, with student activists decrying the targeting of professors and students alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

