Left Menu

TN CM launches Pongal cash gift of Rs 3,000 with hampers to ration cardholders

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-01-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 18:48 IST
TN CM launches Pongal cash gift of Rs 3,000 with hampers to ration cardholders
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched the distribution of Pongal cash gift of Rs 3,000 and a special package to rice category ration cardholders on Thursday, marking the simultaneous distribution of cash and gift hampers through the fair price shops across the state.

The gesture is aimed to enable people celebrate the mid-January harvest festival in a grand manner, he said.

The CM personally handed over Rs 3,000 cash, one kg raw rice, a kilo sugar, a sugarcane, a dhoti and a saree to a few beneficiaries at a fair price (FP) outlet in Alandur here.

The Pongal gift package covers 2.22 crore rice category ration cardholders, besides the families living in the Sri Lankan rehabilitation camps in the state.

The state government had earmarked Rs 6,936 crore exclusively for the cash component. In addition, Rs 248.66 crore has been allotted for procuring and distributing the package items.

The state Food and Civil Supplies department had distributed tokens through the FP shops specifying the time of distribution, which has commenced from today.

State Ministers K R Periyakaruppan, R Sakkarapani, Ma Subramanian, T M Anbarasan, and senior officials participated.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who launched the distribution in the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly Constituency, said the entire process of distributing the cash and gift hampers would be completed in four or five days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab: Cong begins 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', says Centre will be 'forced' to withdraw VB-G RAM G

Punjab: Cong begins 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', says Centre will be 'forced' t...

 India
2
60 per cent of Delhi water consumers not receiving bills, DJB to overhaul billing system: Minister

60 per cent of Delhi water consumers not receiving bills, DJB to overhaul bi...

 India
3
Varanasi's tent city was set up in violation of green norms: NGT

Varanasi's tent city was set up in violation of green norms: NGT

 India
4
Khelo India Beach Games: Haryana women, Delhi men clinch sepaktakraw gold

Khelo India Beach Games: Haryana women, Delhi men clinch sepaktakraw gold

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026