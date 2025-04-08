Left Menu

Transforming Tomorrow: Human Capability Initiative 2025 Unveils Speakers

The Human Capability Initiative 2025, under Saudi Vision 2030, will host over 300 leaders and experts from 38 countries in Riyadh. The event will focus on global human capability enhancement amid technological, demographic, and geopolitical changes, featuring sessions and discussions on future work trends and skills gaps.

The Human Capability Initiative (HCI) 2025, an integral part of Saudi Vision 2030, has disclosed its speaker lineup for the upcoming conference scheduled on April 13-14, 2025, at Riyadh's King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre. Under the aegis of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the event promises to convene 300 leaders from 38 countries.

Attendees, including over twenty ministers, will delve into over 100 sessions focusing on skills, education, and technology. Among the topics to be addressed are the critical skills gaps and the future of work, aiming to align global strategies with the rapid transformations facing the labor market.

Dr. Paul Gruenwald of S&P Global Ratings emphasized the importance of lifelong learning to tackle these challenges. Dr. Bedour Alrayes highlighted the conference's role in championing global upskilling, reinforcing its status as a catalyst for economic growth. Concurrently, the Saudi Ministry of Education will host the Education Global Exhibition (EDGEx).

(With inputs from agencies.)

