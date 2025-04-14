Epic Showdown: McIlroy and Rose Vie for Masters Glory
Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose tied at 11 under par after regulation play at the Masters, leading to a sudden-death playoff. McIlroy's missed par putt and Rose's birdie on the last hole clinched the playoff, set across Augusta National's 18th and 10th holes until a winner emerges.
In a captivating display of skill and tenacity, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose find themselves in a thrilling sudden-death playoff at the Masters. Both golfers finished 11 under par, creating an electrifying atmosphere at Augusta National.
McIlroy's miss of a crucial five-foot par putt at the 18th hole allowed Rose to join him at the top of the leaderboard. Rose's stunning 20-foot birdie putt on the same hole set the stage for this nail-biting conclusion.
The playoff will traverse the challenging par-four 18th and 10th holes, prolonging the suspense until one golfer secures the coveted green jacket and etches his name into Masters history.
