Left Menu

Golf-Thitikul, Hull and Ko among those to join women's indoor golf league

"These players ⁠will ‌thrive in WTGL's competitive ⁠environment as fans will witness their skill and connect more deeply with their personalities through the ‍unprecedented access the league delivers with every player mic'd in the modern match play ​team format." The WTGL is preparing for a launch in winter 2026-27, after the ⁠upcoming LPGA season.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 23:18 IST
Golf-Thitikul, Hull and Ko among those to join women's indoor golf league

World number one Jeeno Thitikul from Thailand, England's Charley Hull, and three-times major winner Lydia Ko are ‌among the first group of committed LPGA Tour players for the new women's tech-infused indoor team golf league. The other ⁠confirmed players for WTGL, which is the women's version of the league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, are world number 25 Brooke Henderson and Lexi Thompson, ​a seven-time member of the U.S. Solheim Cup team.

"WTGL will be a ‍global stage to showcase LPGA Tour stars, and this first wave of committed players represents that opportunity with some of the world's best," said Mike McCarley, founder and CEO, TMRW Sports. "These players ⁠will ‌thrive in WTGL's competitive ⁠environment as fans will witness their skill and connect more deeply with their personalities through the ‍unprecedented access the league delivers with every player mic'd in the modern match play ​team format."

The WTGL is preparing for a launch in winter 2026-27, after the ⁠upcoming LPGA season. The LPGA and TMRW Sports announced two weeks ago the creation of the WTGL ⁠which they said would feature the world's best women golfers competing across a season of fast-paced, team match play in the SoFi Center in Palm Beach ⁠Gardens, Florida.

Like the TGL, the women's version will be a hybrid of virtual and ⁠real-life play ‌featuring teams of players hitting shots at a five-storey-high simulator screen before moving to a green that can rotate 360 degrees, ⁠creating hole-to-hole variations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 4-Syria tightens grip after Kurdish pullback, says IS prisoners escape

UPDATE 4-Syria tightens grip after Kurdish pullback, says IS prisoners escap...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-At least 40 dead in Spain after two high-speed trains collide

UPDATE 8-At least 40 dead in Spain after two high-speed trains collide

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Soccer-Morocco achieve record FIFA ranking, Senegal rise to 12th

Soccer-Morocco achieve record FIFA ranking, Senegal rise to 12th

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026