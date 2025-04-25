Girls Shine Bright: Dominating Manipur's Class 12 Board Results

In a remarkable showcase of academic excellence, girls emerged as top performers across all three streams in the Manipur class 12 board examinations, officials reported. The overall pass rate this year stands at an impressive 94%, though slightly below last year's 97.63%.

Of the 28,909 students who sat for the exams, 27,175 successfully passed. Imphal East and Imphal West, the districts with the highest number of examinees, boasted pass rates of 96.93% and 95.86%, respectively. Churachandpur district recorded a lower pass percentage of 85.80%, as per the officials.

Notably, private institutions achieved a higher pass percentage of 95.66% compared to government schools' 89.95%. In individual achievements, Riya Khwairakpam of Comet School led the Science stream, while Keisham Hannah Devi from Enlighten Knowledge Higher Secondary dominated Arts. Warepam Lidia Devi from TG Higher Secondary School secured the top spot in Commerce.

