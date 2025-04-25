Left Menu

Girls Shine Bright: Dominating Manipur's Class 12 Board Results

Girls dominated all three streams in the Manipur class 12 board exams, with a pass percentage of 94%. Riya Khwairakpam topped Science, Keisham Hannah Devi led Arts, and Warepam Lidia Devi led Commerce. Private institutions surpassed government schools in pass rates. The exams took place between February 17 and March 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:41 IST
Girls Shine Bright: Dominating Manipur's Class 12 Board Results
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable showcase of academic excellence, girls emerged as top performers across all three streams in the Manipur class 12 board examinations, officials reported. The overall pass rate this year stands at an impressive 94%, though slightly below last year's 97.63%.

Of the 28,909 students who sat for the exams, 27,175 successfully passed. Imphal East and Imphal West, the districts with the highest number of examinees, boasted pass rates of 96.93% and 95.86%, respectively. Churachandpur district recorded a lower pass percentage of 85.80%, as per the officials.

Notably, private institutions achieved a higher pass percentage of 95.66% compared to government schools' 89.95%. In individual achievements, Riya Khwairakpam of Comet School led the Science stream, while Keisham Hannah Devi from Enlighten Knowledge Higher Secondary dominated Arts. Warepam Lidia Devi from TG Higher Secondary School secured the top spot in Commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025