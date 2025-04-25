Left Menu

Delhi Schools Implement New Heat Safety Guidelines

Amid rising temperatures, the Delhi DOE has instructed schools to halt morning assemblies and outdoor activities. Emphasizing student safety, the guidelines include water breaks, functional fire extinguishers, and health education. Immediate care for heat-related illnesses is mandated, with serious cases reported to hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the escalating heat, the Delhi Department of Education (DOE) has issued comprehensive directives to all government and private schools. The new guidelines instruct educators to cease morning assemblies and suspend any outdoor activities, prioritizing student safety amidst soaring temperatures.

The department's circular underscores the critical need for schools to ensure the availability of clean drinking water and operational fire extinguishers in school corridors. Students are also encouraged to cover their heads when stepping outdoors to prevent heat exposure.

Further recommendations include incorporating scheduled water breaks into the daily routine and ensuring that any pupil displaying signs of heat-related illness receives immediate care. Schools are advised to stock first aid kits with Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) and report severe cases directly to nearby hospitals or healthcare facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

