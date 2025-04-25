Delhi Schools Implement New Heat Safety Guidelines

In response to the escalating heat, the Delhi Department of Education (DOE) has issued comprehensive directives to all government and private schools. The new guidelines instruct educators to cease morning assemblies and suspend any outdoor activities, prioritizing student safety amidst soaring temperatures.

The department's circular underscores the critical need for schools to ensure the availability of clean drinking water and operational fire extinguishers in school corridors. Students are also encouraged to cover their heads when stepping outdoors to prevent heat exposure.

Further recommendations include incorporating scheduled water breaks into the daily routine and ensuring that any pupil displaying signs of heat-related illness receives immediate care. Schools are advised to stock first aid kits with Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) and report severe cases directly to nearby hospitals or healthcare facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)