IIM Kozhikode Launches Innovative Undergraduate Program

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode is introducing its first undergraduate course, the Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) with honours and research, at its Kochi campus. The program is set to begin in the 2025–26 academic year with an interdisciplinary curriculum, flexible options, and career support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:14 IST
The prestigious Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has announced the launch of its first-ever full-time undergraduate program, the Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) with honours and research. This groundbreaking initiative will kick off in the 2025–26 academic year at the institute's Kochi campus, aiming to mold globally-minded, innovative leaders.

Offering a comprehensive educational experience, the BMS program combines rigorous management studies with interdisciplinary learning. Students will major in management and can pursue minors in fields such as Economics, AI and Machine Learning, Psychology, and more. The curriculum includes flexible entry-exit points in line with the New Education Policy, exchange semesters, and career support.

IIMK's BMS program marks a significant advance in higher education, reflecting the institute's commitment to progressive learning. The admission process, beginning with an aptitude test in June 2025, ultimately leads to an enriching academic journey overseen by IIMK's esteemed faculty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

