Government Reverses Course on International Student Visa Termination

The U.S. federal government has backtracked on its decision to terminate the legal status of international students, a move that comes after numerous court challenges were filed across the nation.

Federal judges had already issued temporary orders reinstating international students' records in the ICE-maintained database. These terminations were often done without notifying the students or their institutions.

A government lawyer confirmed in Oakland court that ICE would manually restore the status of students whose records were abruptly terminated. This decision impacts students nationwide, not just those who took legal action.

