Government Reverses Course on International Student Visa Termination

The U.S. government has decided to reverse the abrupt terminations of international students' legal status following multiple court challenges. ICE is restoring students' records in a federal database after they were suddenly terminated without notification. This decision temporarily safeguards the visa status for affected students nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. federal government has backtracked on its decision to terminate the legal status of international students, a move that comes after numerous court challenges were filed across the nation.

Federal judges had already issued temporary orders reinstating international students' records in the ICE-maintained database. These terminations were often done without notifying the students or their institutions.

A government lawyer confirmed in Oakland court that ICE would manually restore the status of students whose records were abruptly terminated. This decision impacts students nationwide, not just those who took legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

