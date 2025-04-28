Red Stronghold: Left Dominates JNU Polls Amid ABVP's Stir
The latest student union elections at Jawaharlal Nehru University reaffirmed the campus as a bastion of leftism, with AISA-DSF securing key posts despite a resurgent ABVP winning a position after years. The elections highlight a demand for progressive unity to counter growing right-wing influence.
- Country:
- India
In a reaffirmation of Jawaharlal Nehru University's identity as a leftist fortress, the recent student union elections saw the AISA-DSF combine clinch three pivotal positions, while the right-wing ABVP made notable gains by winning the Joint Secretary post after a nine-year gap.
Nitish Kumar of AISA secured the presidency with a commanding lead, demonstrating significant support for left-leaning policies amid criticism of government education reforms. His victory was complemented by Manisha and Munteha Fatima's success as Vice-President and General Secretary, emphasizing the student body's opposition to perceived discriminatory practices.
Despite ABVP's resurgence, voices within the Left coalition stress the need for greater solidarity. A split in the traditional United Left alliance saw AISA and DSF unify, contrasting with SFI's separate coalition efforts. The election results spotlight the necessity for consolidated progressive action to counter the ascendant ABVP influence in campus politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
