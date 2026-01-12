Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Lauds Bihar Police at State-Level Conference

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar commended the state police for upholding the rule of law at the State-Level Police Conference 2026. He emphasized the role of honesty and alertness for effective crime control and inaugurated units for prohibition, state excise, and cybercrime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:18 IST
During the State-Level Police Conference 2026, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed admiration for the state police's contribution to maintaining law and order. He emphasized that the 'rule of law is prevailing in Bihar' due to their efforts.

Addressing the gathered officials, Kumar urged police officers to work with integrity and vigilance to ensure effective crime controls are enforced across the state.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated new police units dedicated to prohibition, state excise, and cybercrime. The conference, which took place at police headquarters, was attended by notable figures including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and DGP Vinay Kumar.

