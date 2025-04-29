Left Menu

Unlocking Potential: Digital Solutions Revolutionizing Education Financing in India

The survey by Protean eGov Technologies highlights the increasing need for digital solutions in education financing in India, revealing that 70.9% of students seek internships, 48.4% are interested in upskilling, and 46.1% want career guidance. Vidyasaarathi disbursed ₹92 crore in scholarships, aiding countless students in overcoming financial barriers.

Updated: 29-04-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:16 IST
A nationwide student survey by Protean eGov Technologies Limited has brought to light the urgent demand for comprehensive digital solutions in the education financing sector in India.

The survey, encompassing 360 scholarship recipients via Protean's Vidyasaarathi platform, indicated a significant interest in internships, upskilling, and career guidance among students. Seventy percent of students expressed the need for internships, nearly half were keen on upskilling, and 46.1% sought career guidance, highlighting the necessity for more robust student development services.

Data from the National Scholarship Portal reveals that India gets over 12.7 million scholarship applications annually, yet many students, especially from economically weaker sections, encounter challenges related to awareness and procedural hurdles. Protean's Vidyasaarathi platform has successfully disbursed ₹92 crore in scholarships, supporting numerous students in their academic pursuits. The platform offers features like zero application fees, direct fund disbursement, and corporate tools for scholarship programs, contributing significantly to the education sector's digital transformation.

