Delhi Draft Bill to Regulate Private School Fees Gains Applause from Parents

Parents and school principals in Delhi have expressed support for a new draft bill aimed at regulating fees in private schools.

The Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025, approved by the Delhi cabinet on Tuesday, seeks to address ongoing concerns about fee hikes in private institutions. Principals like Sudha Acharya of ITL International School believe the bill will promote transparency and improve communication between schools and parents.

RN Jindal, Chairperson of Sovereign School, praised the inclusion of parents in fee regulation committees, allowing them to share their views on fee-related issues directly. Delhi Parents' Association chief Aprajita Gautam lauded the bill, which has been anticipated for over a decade, and highlighted its measures to ensure fairness. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta warned of penalties for schools violating the directives.

Education Minister Ashish Sood detailed the three-tier fee regulation system proposed by the bill, involving committees at various levels. While many welcome the bill's potential to protect parents from sudden fee increases, the AAP criticized it as facilitating undue profiteering by private schools at the expense of the middle class.

