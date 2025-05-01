Left Menu

The Gruffalo Returns: A New Adventure Awaits

The Gruffalo, a beloved children's character by Julia Donaldson, is set for a comeback in a new storybook, marking its first new tale in over 20 years. Inspired by the National Literacy Trust, Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler reunite to continue delighting young readers and parents worldwide.

Updated: 01-05-2025 16:31 IST
The Gruffalo, an iconic figure in children's literature, is set to return in a new storybook next year. Published by Macmillan Children's Books, this marks the beloved character's first new adventure in over two decades. Julia Donaldson's original tales, "The Gruffalo" and "The Gruffalo's Child," have collectively sold more than 18.2 million copies worldwide, enchanting both children and their parents with rhythmic verses and vibrant artwork.

Motivated by the National Literacy Trust's (NLT) use of her previous stories in educational programs, Donaldson decided to write the long-awaited third installment. "I held onto the idea for years but struggled to develop it until the NLT's Early Words Matter program reignited my inspiration," she explained in a press statement.

Illustrator Axel Scheffler, known for his distinctive illustrations that bring the Gruffalo to life, eagerly accepted the chance to illustrate the new volume. Despite initially dismissing the idea of another Gruffalo book, he was drawn to Donaldson's "wonderfully clever and inspired new text," prompting a reunion of the original creative team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

