Controversy Over Curriculum: Academic Freedom at Delhi University at Risk?

In a recent meeting of the Delhi University's Standing Committee on Academic Matters, concerns were expressed over perceived undue interference in the university's psychology syllabus. Monami Sinha, an Associate Professor and member of the committee, voiced apprehensions about the scrutiny of topics within the curriculum.

Sinha highlighted that several significant areas of the syllabus were questioned, specifically those concerning western perspectives and politically-sensitive topics. The 'Psychology of Peace' course drew considerable attention due to its unit on conflict resolution, which includes case studies such as the Israel-Palestine conflict and the Kashmir issue.

Sinha claimed there were calls to remove the unit, arguing that conflicts like Kashmir have been resolved. Some proposed replacing the content with Indian philosophical texts. Concerns also arose regarding topics related to social media and dating apps, deemed inappropriate for Indian classrooms, despite their relevance to modern mental health issues.

