Teacher Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault in Nuh School

A government school teacher has been apprehended for allegedly committing sexual assault against students, as confirmed by officials on Saturday. The accused, Ajay Garg, was taken into custody on Friday and presented before a local court.

Garg has since been remanded to judicial custody. The allegations arose from a complaint lodged by the headmaster of a government high school in the Nuh village, accusing Garg of assaulting several female students.

Following the complaint, law enforcement officials quickly arrived at the school, documented the students' statements, and filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The education department is also preparing to suspend Garg, as the Nuh police conduct a comprehensive investigation into the serious charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)