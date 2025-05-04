Left Menu

Breaking the Cycle: The Success Story of Bhumika Suresh Vokkalinga

Bhumika Suresh Vokkalinga, a 16-year-old from a marginalized community, excelled in the SSLC exams with 624 out of 625 marks. Her story highlights the success of Karnataka's Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) schools, which provide quality education to disadvantaged children, consistently outperforming state averages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-05-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 13:25 IST
Breaking the Cycle: The Success Story of Bhumika Suresh Vokkalinga
Representative image.
  • Country:
  • India

Bhumika Suresh Vokkalinga, a bright student from Karnataka, emerged as one of the top performers in the SSLC exams, scoring an impressive 624 out of 625 marks. She is among the 34,984 students from Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) schools who appeared for these exams.

KREIS schools have become a beacon of hope for socially and economically disadvantaged children, offering free residential education. This year, the schools achieved a remarkable 91% pass rate, significantly higher than the state average of 62.34%, according to Joint Director S S Nagesh.

Students like Bhumika benefit from dedicated instruction and career counseling, allowing them to aspire to careers in fields like medicine and civil services. Mohan G M, another high-achieving student, credits KREIS for helping him overcome academic challenges and nurture his dream of becoming an IAS officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025