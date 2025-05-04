Breaking the Cycle: The Success Story of Bhumika Suresh Vokkalinga

Bhumika Suresh Vokkalinga, a bright student from Karnataka, emerged as one of the top performers in the SSLC exams, scoring an impressive 624 out of 625 marks. She is among the 34,984 students from Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) schools who appeared for these exams.

KREIS schools have become a beacon of hope for socially and economically disadvantaged children, offering free residential education. This year, the schools achieved a remarkable 91% pass rate, significantly higher than the state average of 62.34%, according to Joint Director S S Nagesh.

Students like Bhumika benefit from dedicated instruction and career counseling, allowing them to aspire to careers in fields like medicine and civil services. Mohan G M, another high-achieving student, credits KREIS for helping him overcome academic challenges and nurture his dream of becoming an IAS officer.

