India Symposium 2025: Building Capacity Through Partnerships

The India Symposium 2025, organized by EFMD Global and SPJIMR, shed light on the pivotal role of academia-industry partnerships in enhancing business school capabilities. The event convened notable academic, corporate, and policy figures to discuss the future trajectory of management education in India.

In a powerful opening, SPJIMR Dean Prof. Varun Nagaraj underscored the necessity of impactful research, urging the production of policy briefs and white papers to drive industry changes. EFMD Global President Prof. Eric Cornuel stressed managing education responsibly amid geopolitical complexities, with sustainability and mutual respect at the forefront.

A vital dialogue led by experts like Axel Guyon highlighted the significance of cross-border collaboration in fostering sustainable academic and corporate ties. Panels explored strategies to bridge institutional gaps, enhance alumni relations, and forge enduring international partnerships, while examining the relevance of AI and technology in these domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)