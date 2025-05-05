Left Menu

Maharashtra's Bright Future: HSC Results Soar to 91.88% Pass Rate

The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced impressive HSC results with a 91.88% pass rate. Girls outperformed boys, led by the Konkan division with a 96.74% pass rate. The Science stream had the highest success rate. The early declaration aids future educational planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the Class 12 results, achieving an outstanding pass percentage of 91.88%.

Board Chairperson Sharad Gosavi highlighted that girls led the results with a 94.58% pass rate, surpassing boys, who had an 89.51% success rate. The Konkan division excelled with a 96.74% pass percentage, topping all regions.

Despite success, the Latur division's decline remains a concern, with plans for further analysis. The early results provide students with a timely opportunity to plan their further education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

