Maharashtra's Bright Future: HSC Results Soar to 91.88% Pass Rate

The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the Class 12 results, achieving an outstanding pass percentage of 91.88%.

Board Chairperson Sharad Gosavi highlighted that girls led the results with a 94.58% pass rate, surpassing boys, who had an 89.51% success rate. The Konkan division excelled with a 96.74% pass percentage, topping all regions.

Despite success, the Latur division's decline remains a concern, with plans for further analysis. The early results provide students with a timely opportunity to plan their further education.

(With inputs from agencies.)