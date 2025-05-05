Maharashtra's Bright Future: HSC Results Soar to 91.88% Pass Rate
The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced impressive HSC results with a 91.88% pass rate. Girls outperformed boys, led by the Konkan division with a 96.74% pass rate. The Science stream had the highest success rate. The early declaration aids future educational planning.
The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the Class 12 results, achieving an outstanding pass percentage of 91.88%.
Board Chairperson Sharad Gosavi highlighted that girls led the results with a 94.58% pass rate, surpassing boys, who had an 89.51% success rate. The Konkan division excelled with a 96.74% pass percentage, topping all regions.
Despite success, the Latur division's decline remains a concern, with plans for further analysis. The early results provide students with a timely opportunity to plan their further education.
