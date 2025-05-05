Scam Unveiled: Arrests in NEET-UG 2025 Impersonation Case

In a significant crackdown, two people, including a doctor assigned to Bihar's Begusarai jail, have been arrested on charges of impersonating candidates for the highly competitive NEET-UG 2025 examinations.

The arrests came after law enforcement stopped a vehicle in the Mohanpur area of Samastipur district, leading to the discovery of several manipulated admit cards.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Pandey, the doctor confessed to altering admit cards to facilitate impersonation. The incident remains under detailed investigation, raising concerns over examination integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)