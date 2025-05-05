Left Menu

Scam Unveiled: Arrests in NEET-UG 2025 Impersonation Case

Two individuals, including a doctor from Bihar's Begusarai jail, were arrested for allegedly impersonating candidates in the NEET-UG 2025 exam. They were caught with manipulated admit cards near a test center in Samastipur. The case is under further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samastipur | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:44 IST
Scam Unveiled: Arrests in NEET-UG 2025 Impersonation Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, two people, including a doctor assigned to Bihar's Begusarai jail, have been arrested on charges of impersonating candidates for the highly competitive NEET-UG 2025 examinations.

The arrests came after law enforcement stopped a vehicle in the Mohanpur area of Samastipur district, leading to the discovery of several manipulated admit cards.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Pandey, the doctor confessed to altering admit cards to facilitate impersonation. The incident remains under detailed investigation, raising concerns over examination integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025