Mathura Police Arrest Murder Suspects After Dramatic Encounter

In a significant breakthrough, Mathura Police have successfully apprehended two men, including the husband of the deceased, involved in a murder case after a high-stakes encounter on the Bareilly bypass. The arrest comes after investigative efforts following the discovery of Anita's body on December 28, 2025, in the Refinery police station area.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer at the Refinery station, Anil Kumar Kaparwan, Anita was brutally murdered by her husband Rakesh and his accomplice Lalit. The police team's relentless pursuit culminated in an encounter during which Rakesh was detained and Lalit was injured by gunfire. Evidence recovered includes a motorcycle, a .315 bore pistol, one spent cartridge, and two live cartridges.

Meanwhile, a separate encounter unfolded in Delhi's Bawana area, involving the Special Cell of the Delhi Police and members of the Rajesh Bawania gang. During this clash, gang member Ankit Mann sustained gunshot injuries. Authorities are continuing investigations and are expected to release further details soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)