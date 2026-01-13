Left Menu

Mathura Police Arrest Murder Suspects After Dramatic Encounter

Two men, including a woman's husband, were arrested by Mathura Police following a dramatic encounter on the Bareilly bypass. Anita's body was recovered on December 28, 2025. The suspects, Rakesh and his friend Lalit, were intercepted, leading to Lalit's injury and recovery of firearms and ammunition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:40 IST
Mathura Police Arrest Murder Suspects After Dramatic Encounter
Police carrying the injured accused after the encounter (Photo: Mathura Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Mathura Police have successfully apprehended two men, including the husband of the deceased, involved in a murder case after a high-stakes encounter on the Bareilly bypass. The arrest comes after investigative efforts following the discovery of Anita's body on December 28, 2025, in the Refinery police station area.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer at the Refinery station, Anil Kumar Kaparwan, Anita was brutally murdered by her husband Rakesh and his accomplice Lalit. The police team's relentless pursuit culminated in an encounter during which Rakesh was detained and Lalit was injured by gunfire. Evidence recovered includes a motorcycle, a .315 bore pistol, one spent cartridge, and two live cartridges.

Meanwhile, a separate encounter unfolded in Delhi's Bawana area, involving the Special Cell of the Delhi Police and members of the Rajesh Bawania gang. During this clash, gang member Ankit Mann sustained gunshot injuries. Authorities are continuing investigations and are expected to release further details soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Elephant Calf Dies from Ingesting Bomb

Tragic Loss: Elephant Calf Dies from Ingesting Bomb

 India
2
Operation Sindoor remains ongoing: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

Operation Sindoor remains ongoing: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

 India
3
Any future misadventure will be dealt with effectively: Army Chief on security challenges along Western front.

Any future misadventure will be dealt with effectively: Army Chief on securi...

 India
4
French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026