Kerala's Struggle: Unreleased Central Funds Spark Controversy

In a pressing development, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday disclosed that the central government has withheld a hefty Rs 1,500.27 crore allocated for Kerala under various central schemes. The funds remain unreleased as Kerala has not signed the PM SHRI scheme memorandum.

During a press conference, Minister Sivankutty highlighted his recent discussions with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi. Despite verbal confirmations, there was no official written communication regarding the withheld funds.

Amid these tensions, Sivankutty announced plans to collaborate with Tamil Nadu, another state facing similar issues, to jointly address the matter with the central government. Additionally, Kerala is exploring legal avenues with advice from the advocate general to secure the pending funds effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)