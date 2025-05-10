Evolving Education: Infusing 'Nation First' Spirit in Youth
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized instilling a 'Nation First' mindset in students at the 'Shikshak Dhanyavaad' ceremony. He argued education should advance beyond good marks, embracing moral values and national significance to lay the groundwork for a developed, self-reliant India.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged educators to instill a 'Nation First' mindset in students to inspire future generations. Speaking at the 'Shikshak Dhanyavaad' ceremony in Lucknow, he emphasized that national responsibility is not exclusive to leaders or security forces, but a collective mission.
Adityanath advocated for an education system that transcends academic achievements, grounding itself in moral values and national significance. He argued that only by linking education to national principles can India lay a solid foundation for a safe, prosperous, and self-reliant future.
Highlighting a cultural student's performance, Adityanath connected it to India's rich tradition and values. He later praised the educational institution and students for embodying the fusion of culture, traditions, and nationalism, underscoring the importance of this synergy for India's future.
