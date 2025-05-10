Left Menu

Evolving Education: Infusing 'Nation First' Spirit in Youth

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized instilling a 'Nation First' mindset in students at the 'Shikshak Dhanyavaad' ceremony. He argued education should advance beyond good marks, embracing moral values and national significance to lay the groundwork for a developed, self-reliant India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-05-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 13:18 IST
Evolving Education: Infusing 'Nation First' Spirit in Youth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged educators to instill a 'Nation First' mindset in students to inspire future generations. Speaking at the 'Shikshak Dhanyavaad' ceremony in Lucknow, he emphasized that national responsibility is not exclusive to leaders or security forces, but a collective mission.

Adityanath advocated for an education system that transcends academic achievements, grounding itself in moral values and national significance. He argued that only by linking education to national principles can India lay a solid foundation for a safe, prosperous, and self-reliant future.

Highlighting a cultural student's performance, Adityanath connected it to India's rich tradition and values. He later praised the educational institution and students for embodying the fusion of culture, traditions, and nationalism, underscoring the importance of this synergy for India's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025