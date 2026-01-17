Left Menu

NCC Cadets: The Architects of Viksit Bharat

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh highlighted NCC cadets' role in shaping a developed India, underscoring their commitment, talent, and contributions to national ideals. At Delhi Cantonment, he applauded their involvement in disaster response and government initiatives, and praised their achievements in sports and adventure activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:24 IST
Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has lauded the National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, referring to them as the architects of a developed India, or Viksit Bharat. During his visit to the Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantonment, Singh emphasized the importance of values such as humility, courage, curiosity, and commitment, which are instilled in the cadets.

Singh congratulated the cadets for their impressive display, which showcased their passion, talent, and adherence to the NCC's motto of 'Unity and Discipline'. He pointed out how the Corps has played a pivotal role over the decades in shaping young minds towards discipline, selfless service, and national pride.

He commended the cadets for their contributions to various government initiatives and highlighted their excellence in sports and adventure activities, underscoring its importance in channeling youth energy effectively. He also explored the NCC 'Flag Area' and 'Hall of Fame', recognizing the Corps' rich history and achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

