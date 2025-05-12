Educational Institutions Reopen in Jammu and Kashmir

Schools and colleges across the non-border districts of Jammu and Kashmir are set to reopen on Tuesday, following a week-long shutdown caused by heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan.

Education Minister Sakina Ittoo confirmed the reopening on social media platform X, bringing relief to educational institutions after a tense period.

Despite the reopening, the University of Kashmir has decided to postpone all its examinations, scheduling them for after May 14, to ensure the safety and preparedness of students.

(With inputs from agencies.)