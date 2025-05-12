Left Menu

Educational Institutions Reopen in Jammu and Kashmir

Schools and colleges in Jammu and Kashmir's non-border districts are reopening after a temporary closure. The shutdown was due to a military standoff between India and Pakistan. Education Minister Sakina Ittoo announced the reopening, while the University of Kashmir has postponed exams until May 14.

Schools and colleges across the non-border districts of Jammu and Kashmir are set to reopen on Tuesday, following a week-long shutdown caused by heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan.

Education Minister Sakina Ittoo confirmed the reopening on social media platform X, bringing relief to educational institutions after a tense period.

Despite the reopening, the University of Kashmir has decided to postpone all its examinations, scheduling them for after May 14, to ensure the safety and preparedness of students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

