U.S. Health Secretary Targets Food Additives

In a strategic pivot, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a significant shift for the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration. The agencies will now prioritize research into the impact of ultra-processed foods, sugars, and the vast array of food additives on health.

Speaking before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions, Kennedy emphasized the importance of understanding these substances, which are prevalent in the modern diet. This initiative is aimed at improving public health by examining what he referred to as the 10,000 additives found in food products.

The move signals a decisive effort by health authorities to address growing concerns about dietary components and their implications for well-being, potentially paving the way for future regulatory actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)