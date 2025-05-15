Left Menu

Poet Highlights Risks of AI on Education

Sitanshu Yashaschandra, acclaimed poet, warns educational institutions about the implications of Artificial Intelligence. He argues that while AI can mimic human creativity such as writing poems like Shakespeare or Kalidasa, it lacks the ability to question its actions, risking the development of thoughtless yet skilled graduates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:15 IST
Poet Highlights Risks of AI on Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Noted poet and Padma Shri awardee Sitanshu Yashaschandra sounded a cautionary note on the increasing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education during a convocation at Ahmedabad University. He warned institutions about the potential dangers of producing students who are technically proficient but lack critical thinking skills.

Speaking at the university's 15th convocation, Yashaschandra emphasized the fundamental differences between human decision-making and AI operations. While AI can create literary works similar to Shakespeare's, it cannot engage in self-reflection or choose tasks independently, he argued.

He questioned whether universities are transforming into mere training grounds, losing sight of fostering intellectual curiosity, and urged educational bodies to reflect on what AI cannot achieve, such as the power to make deliberate choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025