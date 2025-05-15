Poet Highlights Risks of AI on Education

Noted poet and Padma Shri awardee Sitanshu Yashaschandra sounded a cautionary note on the increasing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education during a convocation at Ahmedabad University. He warned institutions about the potential dangers of producing students who are technically proficient but lack critical thinking skills.

Speaking at the university's 15th convocation, Yashaschandra emphasized the fundamental differences between human decision-making and AI operations. While AI can create literary works similar to Shakespeare's, it cannot engage in self-reflection or choose tasks independently, he argued.

He questioned whether universities are transforming into mere training grounds, losing sight of fostering intellectual curiosity, and urged educational bodies to reflect on what AI cannot achieve, such as the power to make deliberate choices.

