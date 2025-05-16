Left Menu

Boosting Youth Skills: Maharashtra's New Innovation Hubs

Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar announced the approval for Centres for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Tata Technologies will establish these hubs to provide world-class upskilling opportunities for youth, aiming to bolster local industry with skilled workers and support regional startups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:52 IST
In an effort to enhance skill development among the youth, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has announced the establishment of Centres for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. These facilities aim to upskill young individuals in the region.

Tata Technologies has been tasked with setting up these state-of-the-art hubs, according to an official release from Pawar's office. The initiative follows the company's recent agreement to construct a similar facility in the Beed district. The Marathwada area stands to gain significantly from these developments, with young people being offered world-class training and local industries accessing skilled manpower.

The financial model for the CIIITs entails Tata Technologies covering 85% of the Rs 191 crore expenditure per centre, while the remaining funds will be provided by the Maharashtra government. These centers are expected to train 7,000 youth annually, with the company financing the training costs for the first three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

