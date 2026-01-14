Left Menu

Tragic Toll: Farmer Suicides Surge in Marathwada

Over 5,000 farmer suicides have occurred in Marathwada, Maharashtra, over the past five years, with a record 1,129 in 2025. Beed district faced the highest. Unseasonal rains and floods during May-October 2025 exacerbated the crisis, contributing to 537 suicides during this period.

In a somber revelation, a report disclosed that more than 5,000 farmers in Maharashtra's Marathwada region have taken their own lives over the past five years, with a significant spike in 2025.

The divisional commissioner's report indicates a record of 1,129 suicides in 2025 alone, the highest annual count to date. These figures include Beed district topping the list with 256 cases, followed by significant numbers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nanded.

Unseasonal rains and severe flooding during May to October 2025 further strained the agricultural community, with weather extremes playing a crucial role in 537 suicides during those months, officials reported.

