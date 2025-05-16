Left Menu

Karnataka Revolutionizes Skill Development with Counselling-based Transfers

Karnataka's Minister Sharan Prakash Patil announced a shift to counselling-based transfers in the Skill Development Department, enhancing fairness and location preference for employees. At a review meeting, he urged departmental efficiency and emphasized skill training for unemployed youth using existing programs like Yuvanidhi and Udyoga Mela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:08 IST
The Karnataka government, led by Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, is set to overhaul its Skill Development Department's transfer process, ensuring fairness and transparency through a counselling-based system.

During a key departmental meeting, Patil instructed the drafting of new guidelines targeting the Department of Employment and Training, emphasizing the need to end undue influence in employee transfers.

Simultaneously, the minister aims to tackle administrative inefficiency and improve youth employability by leveraging existing schemes like Yuvanidhi and Udyoga Mela, seeking to bridge the skills gap with targeted training programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

