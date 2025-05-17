Left Menu

Tough Measures Loom for Non-compliant Private Schools

The Elementary Education Department in Hamirpur has warned private school managers to renew their recognition for the 2024-25 academic session. A team will inspect the documents of schools, issuing notices and fines for non-compliance, requiring them to complete the renewal process within two weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 17-05-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 11:44 IST
Tough Measures Loom for Non-compliant Private Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to ensure compliance among educational institutions, the Elementary Education Department in Hamirpur has signaled its intent to take strict action against private school managers failing to renew their recognition for the forthcoming academic session of 2024-25.

The department has set up a block-level inspection team to verify the necessary documentation of these schools. This team will conduct random checks and scrutinize documents to hold non-compliant schools accountable. Defaulters will face notices and fines.

Kamal Kishore, Deputy Director of School Education, emphasized the importance of completing the renewal process promptly, warning that failure to comply will result in stern measures. The department had previously instructed schools to apply for renewal online before the current session concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025