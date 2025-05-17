Tough Measures Loom for Non-compliant Private Schools

In a move to ensure compliance among educational institutions, the Elementary Education Department in Hamirpur has signaled its intent to take strict action against private school managers failing to renew their recognition for the forthcoming academic session of 2024-25.

The department has set up a block-level inspection team to verify the necessary documentation of these schools. This team will conduct random checks and scrutinize documents to hold non-compliant schools accountable. Defaulters will face notices and fines.

Kamal Kishore, Deputy Director of School Education, emphasized the importance of completing the renewal process promptly, warning that failure to comply will result in stern measures. The department had previously instructed schools to apply for renewal online before the current session concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)