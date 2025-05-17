Tough Measures Loom for Non-compliant Private Schools
The Elementary Education Department in Hamirpur has warned private school managers to renew their recognition for the 2024-25 academic session. A team will inspect the documents of schools, issuing notices and fines for non-compliance, requiring them to complete the renewal process within two weeks.
- Country:
- India
In a move to ensure compliance among educational institutions, the Elementary Education Department in Hamirpur has signaled its intent to take strict action against private school managers failing to renew their recognition for the forthcoming academic session of 2024-25.
The department has set up a block-level inspection team to verify the necessary documentation of these schools. This team will conduct random checks and scrutinize documents to hold non-compliant schools accountable. Defaulters will face notices and fines.
Kamal Kishore, Deputy Director of School Education, emphasized the importance of completing the renewal process promptly, warning that failure to comply will result in stern measures. The department had previously instructed schools to apply for renewal online before the current session concludes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Simplified Tax Compliance: Key Updates to ITR Form 3
RBI Penalizes Major Banks for Compliance Failures
Mangaluru Stays Calm Amidst Rising Tensions: A Close Inspection
OPEC+ Accelerates Oil Output Amid Compliance Challenges
Delhi to Launch Innovative Portal for Audit Compliance: A Leap Towards Financial Transparency