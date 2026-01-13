Left Menu

Principal Faces FIR for Non-Compliance in Civic Poll Training

An FIR was filed against a private school's principal in Thane district after 23 staff failed to attend mandatory civic poll training. The principal allegedly ignored official orders. Despite show-cause notices, no response was given, leading to charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Representation of the People Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-01-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 23:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been filed against the principal of a private school in the Ambernath area of Thane district following the absence of 23 employees from mandatory training sessions for the Ulhasnagar civic polls, officials reported on Tuesday.

The principal allegedly refused to comply with official orders directed at her staff, leading to their absence from the critical training session, as per the complaint lodged by Ajit Ratna Gowari, Head of the General Administration Department, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation.

The school's management reportedly remained unresponsive to subsequent show-cause notices. UMC officials made multiple attempts to contact the principal but faced a lack of cooperation, causing significant obstruction in municipal election preparations. Consequently, police have registered an FIR under Section 223 and Section 134(1) of the relevant codes.

