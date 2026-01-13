Principal Faces FIR for Non-Compliance in Civic Poll Training

An FIR has been filed against the principal of a private school in the Ambernath area of Thane district following the absence of 23 employees from mandatory training sessions for the Ulhasnagar civic polls, officials reported on Tuesday.

The principal allegedly refused to comply with official orders directed at her staff, leading to their absence from the critical training session, as per the complaint lodged by Ajit Ratna Gowari, Head of the General Administration Department, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation.

The school's management reportedly remained unresponsive to subsequent show-cause notices. UMC officials made multiple attempts to contact the principal but faced a lack of cooperation, causing significant obstruction in municipal election preparations. Consequently, police have registered an FIR under Section 223 and Section 134(1) of the relevant codes.