IIT Bombay Suspends Ties with Turkish Universities Amid Geopolitical Tensions

IIT Bombay has suspended agreements with Turkish universities due to Turkey's support for Pakistan in its conflict with India. This move follows IIT Roorkee's cancellation of a partnership with Inonu University. Private institutions like Chandigarh University have also severed academic ties with Turkish and Azerbaijani universities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 09:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IIT Bombay has decided to suspend its academic agreements with Turkish universities in response to Turkey's support for Pakistan amid ongoing tensions with India. The prestigious Indian institute announced the move on its official social media channel, citing the current geopolitical situation involving Turkey.

This decision affects faculty exchange programs and follows similar actions by other institutions. IIT Roorkee recently canceled its memorandum of understanding with Inonu University in Turkey, highlighting the prioritization of national interests in academic collaborations.

Private educational entities, including Chandigarh University, have also terminated their collaborations with 23 universities in Turkey and Azerbaijan due to their stance on 'Operation Sindoor'. The moves reflect a broader trend of reevaluating international academic partnerships in the face of geopolitical shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

