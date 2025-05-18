Crackdown on Fake Degrees: Major Raid at Monad University

A major operation by Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force led to the recovery of numerous fake marksheets and degrees at a private university in Hapur district. The raid, conducted on Saturday, has raised alarm over academic fraud.

Following the operation, university chairman Vijendra Singh Hooda, alongside staff members Kamal Batra, Imran, Gaurav, Mukesh Thakur, NK Singhal, Vipul Chaudhary, and Abhishek Pandey, were taken into custody. Sources indicate that these individuals are being investigated for their roles in the production of counterfeit documents.

The team confiscated crucial evidence, including computers and documents, which could potentially link the accused to an elaborate fraud scheme. The Special Task Force's five-hour investigation underscores the importance of maintaining educational integrity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)