ApplyBoard Expands Horizons: Germany Joins Study Destinations
ApplyBoard, a leader in international student mobility, has added Germany as a study destination, enhancing its European presence. This move addresses students' demand for affordable and quality education and strengthens ties with German universities. It's a significant milestone toward ApplyBoard's goal of supporting 20 global destinations by 2030.
- Country:
- India
ApplyBoard, renowned for facilitating international student mobility, has marked a significant expansion by introducing Germany as a new study destination. This development underscores ApplyBoard's commitment to accommodating the academic aspirations of international students, who increasingly seek affordable and quality education options.
Germany is poised to become a premier destination, expected to host over 400,000 international students by 2025. This expansion is a testament to ApplyBoard's strategic growth in Europe, reflecting the students' growing interest in Germany as a viable educational hub due to its affordability, academic excellence, and promising career pathways.
ApplyBoard's partnerships with leading German universities further solidify this venture. Co-founder Meti Basiri highlighted that students demand more choices and better post-study opportunities, which Germany offers in abundance. ApplyBoard aims to support 20 destinations globally by 2030, with Germany as a pivotal entity in this vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha's Higher Education Revitalization: Supreme Court Verdict Lifts Hiring Ban
Trump's Higher Education Policy Sparks Polarization Across US
Higher education faces urgent AI ethics gap, new survey warns
Andhra Pradesh Reforms Higher Education Admission Rules
Empowering Futures: Azim Premji Scholarship for Girls' Higher Education