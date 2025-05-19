ApplyBoard Expands Horizons: Germany Joins Study Destinations

ApplyBoard, renowned for facilitating international student mobility, has marked a significant expansion by introducing Germany as a new study destination. This development underscores ApplyBoard's commitment to accommodating the academic aspirations of international students, who increasingly seek affordable and quality education options.

Germany is poised to become a premier destination, expected to host over 400,000 international students by 2025. This expansion is a testament to ApplyBoard's strategic growth in Europe, reflecting the students' growing interest in Germany as a viable educational hub due to its affordability, academic excellence, and promising career pathways.

ApplyBoard's partnerships with leading German universities further solidify this venture. Co-founder Meti Basiri highlighted that students demand more choices and better post-study opportunities, which Germany offers in abundance. ApplyBoard aims to support 20 destinations globally by 2030, with Germany as a pivotal entity in this vision.

