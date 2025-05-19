Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown on Massive NCERT Piracy Racket

The Delhi Police dismantled a major piracy operation, seizing over 1.7 lakh counterfeit NCERT textbooks valued at over Rs 2.4 crore. Three individuals, including a father-son duo and Arvind Kumar, were arrested. The counterfeit books, sourced from a Delhi warehouse, violated copyright laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:25 IST
Delhi Police Crackdown on Massive NCERT Piracy Racket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have uncovered a major piracy operation, with a seizure of over 1.7 lakh counterfeit NCERT textbooks valued at more than Rs 2.4 crore, leading to the arrest of three people, including a father-son duo, according to an official statement on Monday.

Authorities identified the accused as Prashant Gupta, his son Nishant Gupta, and Arvind Kumar. Police raided a shop run by the Guptas on Mandoli Road, where they discovered the pirated books disguised as genuine NCERT materials following a tip-off received on May 16.

The raid also led police to a warehouse in Hiranki, near Alipur, owned by Arvind Kumar, which was used for storing the pirated materials. Legal proceedings against the accused are ongoing, and efforts are underway to track the entire supply chain involved in this operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025