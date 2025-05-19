Delhi Police Crackdown on Massive NCERT Piracy Racket

The Delhi Police have uncovered a major piracy operation, with a seizure of over 1.7 lakh counterfeit NCERT textbooks valued at more than Rs 2.4 crore, leading to the arrest of three people, including a father-son duo, according to an official statement on Monday.

Authorities identified the accused as Prashant Gupta, his son Nishant Gupta, and Arvind Kumar. Police raided a shop run by the Guptas on Mandoli Road, where they discovered the pirated books disguised as genuine NCERT materials following a tip-off received on May 16.

The raid also led police to a warehouse in Hiranki, near Alipur, owned by Arvind Kumar, which was used for storing the pirated materials. Legal proceedings against the accused are ongoing, and efforts are underway to track the entire supply chain involved in this operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)