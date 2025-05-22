Unannounced Rahul Gandhi Visit Sparks Controversy at Delhi University

Delhi University on Thursday objected to an unexpected visit by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to its North Campus, citing a breach of institutional protocol and disruption of governance operations. The proctor's office criticized Gandhi for arriving without prior notice or information, marking a second occurrence of such an incident.

During his visit, Gandhi interacted with students from SC, ST, and OBC communities, focusing on representation, equality, and academic justice. Despite this, the university condemned the visit as a disruption to the student body, with security personnel cordoning off the DUSU office and barring entry to its secretary.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), associated with the DUSU, denounced Gandhi's visit as a photo-op, criticizing the exclusion of DUSU members and labelling the event as theatrical. This follows Gandhi's previous unauthorized student engagement in Bihar, which led to legal actions against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)