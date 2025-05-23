Left Menu

Trump Administration Tackles Harvard's International Student Program

The Trump administration revoked Harvard University's certification to enroll international students, impacting thousands. Homeland Security cited links to antisemitism and the Chinese Communist Party. Harvard called this move illegal and retaliatory, committed to supporting affected students and maintaining its academic mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 00:30 IST
Trump Administration Tackles Harvard's International Student Program
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move, the Trump administration has terminated Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, a decision released by the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday. This action demands that existing international students transfer to other institutions or face losing their legal status.

This decision marks a significant step in the Trump administration's campaign against what it views as problematic Ivy League universities. Harvard University, in particular, has been accused of fostering violence, antisemitism, and connections with the Chinese Communist Party, as per Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Harvard, which argues the government's actions are unlawful and retaliatory, vowed to stand by its international students. With international students comprising 27% of its enrollment, the university is working on issuing guidance to help those affected navigate the sudden changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025