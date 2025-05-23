Trump Administration Tackles Harvard's International Student Program

In a controversial move, the Trump administration has terminated Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, a decision released by the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday. This action demands that existing international students transfer to other institutions or face losing their legal status.

This decision marks a significant step in the Trump administration's campaign against what it views as problematic Ivy League universities. Harvard University, in particular, has been accused of fostering violence, antisemitism, and connections with the Chinese Communist Party, as per Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Harvard, which argues the government's actions are unlawful and retaliatory, vowed to stand by its international students. With international students comprising 27% of its enrollment, the university is working on issuing guidance to help those affected navigate the sudden changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)