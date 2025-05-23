Left Menu

Princess Elisabeth Faces Uncertain Future at Harvard Due to U.S. Policy Shift

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, attending Harvard University, may face academic disruption due to President Trump's administration's crackdown on international students. The policy revokes the university's ability to enroll foreign students, impacting their legal status. The Belgian Royal Palace is assessing potential consequences for the princess's studies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:57 IST
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium finds herself in a challenging position as she faces the possibility of an interrupted academic journey at Harvard University. This development follows the Trump administration's recent policy alterations affecting international students.

On Thursday, the U.S. government rescinded Harvard University's ability to enroll foreign students, posing risks for those currently studying there, including the future queen of Belgium. This policy shift has led to significant concern regarding the status of international students, with further expansions of this measure possibly affecting other colleges as well.

In response to these sudden changes, the Belgian Royal Palace has begun evaluating the situation. With Princess Elisabeth partway through a master's program in Public Policy, officials indicate that the impact of this decision will only become apparent in the coming weeks. Harvard has challenged the ruling as illegal, impacting thousands of students worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

