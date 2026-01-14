Left Menu

Goa Aligns School Admission Age with National Education Policy

The Goa government has proposed an amendment to raise the minimum admission age for Class 1 from five-and-a-half years to six years. This move aligns with the NEP 2020 and the Right to Education Act, ensuring national conformity. A one-time relaxation for 2025-26 is included.

The Goa legislative assembly witnessed a pivotal move as the government introduced a bill to raise the minimum admission age for Class 1 from five-and-a-half to six years, aligning its education framework with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Right to Education Act.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tabled the Goa School Education (Amendment) Bill, 2026, to amend the existing law allowing children aged five years and six months to join Class 1. The proposal mandates that children must be six by June 1 of the academic year for admission, with a special one-time relaxation for the 2025-26 academic year.

The amendment seeks to ensure that Goa's education aligns with national standards and maintains that the enrollment will be regulated by government-framed rules, with no financial impact on the state. This regulatory adjustment replaces previous provisions where age norms varied.

