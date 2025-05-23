Controversial Curriculum Overhaul Sparks Debate at Delhi University
Delhi University's Executive Council has sanctioned comprehensive changes to curriculums across its departments, igniting opposition due to perceived ideological alterations. Notable modifications include replacing traditional conflict case studies with Indian epics in the Psychology of Peace and expunging foundational theorists in Sociology.
These changes have galvanized opposition from faculty and council members who argue that the revisions compromise academic excellence and autonomy. EC member Rudrashish Chakraborty criticized the alterations, citing a fundamental degradation of course integrity due to what he described as "ideology-driven" decisions.
In addition to curriculum changes, Delhi University is launching new courses, including a two-year MA in Journalism across Hindi and English departments, and a BSc in Nuclear Medicine Technology. The university also approved uniform teacher seniority rules, emphasizing modernization and aligning with national priorities.
