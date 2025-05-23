Left Menu

Controversial Curriculum Overhaul Sparks Debate at Delhi University

Delhi University's Executive Council has approved extensive changes to curriculums in various departments, causing backlash over perceived ideological influence. Key changes include swapping conflict case studies with Indian epics and removing influential theorists. New programs in journalism and nuclear medicine were introduced, alongside uniform teacher seniority rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University's Executive Council has sanctioned comprehensive changes to curriculums across its departments, igniting opposition due to perceived ideological alterations. Notable modifications include replacing traditional conflict case studies with Indian epics in the Psychology of Peace and expunging foundational theorists in Sociology.

These changes have galvanized opposition from faculty and council members who argue that the revisions compromise academic excellence and autonomy. EC member Rudrashish Chakraborty criticized the alterations, citing a fundamental degradation of course integrity due to what he described as "ideology-driven" decisions.

In addition to curriculum changes, Delhi University is launching new courses, including a two-year MA in Journalism across Hindi and English departments, and a BSc in Nuclear Medicine Technology. The university also approved uniform teacher seniority rules, emphasizing modernization and aligning with national priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

