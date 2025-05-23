Left Menu

Judge Halts Trump Administration's Move Against Harvard's International Students

A federal judge has temporarily stopped a Trump administration decision to revoke Harvard University's enrollment eligibility for international students. This restraining order protects international students studying in the US on visas. Harvard had filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts District Court seeking this legal relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration's attempt to rescind Harvard University's ability to enroll international students. The decision halts the government's move to revoke Harvard's certification in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, crucial for hosting international students with visas to study in the US.

The legal intervention comes after Harvard University promptly filed a lawsuit in the US District Court in Massachusetts earlier Friday, challenging the administration's actions. This court decision provides a reprieve for Harvard and its international student body, shielding them from immediate administrative disruptions.

Harvard's swift legal response underscores the broader tensions in university governance and immigration policies, with significant implications for educational institutions hosting students from around the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

