Judge Halts Trump Administration's Move Against Harvard's International Students

A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration's attempt to rescind Harvard University's ability to enroll international students. The decision halts the government's move to revoke Harvard's certification in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, crucial for hosting international students with visas to study in the US.

The legal intervention comes after Harvard University promptly filed a lawsuit in the US District Court in Massachusetts earlier Friday, challenging the administration's actions. This court decision provides a reprieve for Harvard and its international student body, shielding them from immediate administrative disruptions.

Harvard's swift legal response underscores the broader tensions in university governance and immigration policies, with significant implications for educational institutions hosting students from around the globe.

