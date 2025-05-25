Controversial Appointments Stir Unrest at Himachal Pradesh University

Himachal Pradesh University's appointment procedures are under scrutiny following new directives from the State Information Commission. Alleged irregularities concerning the recruitment of department heads at the University Institute of Technology have prompted university officials to take action.

Information Commissioner S S Guleria has mandated that the university registrar examine appointments made without proper authorization. These concerns were brought forward in an RTI application by resident Vinay Kumar, highlighting positions filled without the requisite endorsement from the competent authority.

In response, Vice Chancellor S P Bansal has announced plans to form a committee to address these issues, emphasizing adherence to established rules. The commission's order underscores the need for transparency and accountability, particularly when positions were filled contrary to university statutes.