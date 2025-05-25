Left Menu

Controversial Appointments Stir Unrest at Himachal Pradesh University

The State Information Commission has instructed Himachal Pradesh University to address alleged irregularities in appointing heads of departments at the University Institute of Technology. The appointments, made without formal authorization, have prompted calls from university officials for corrective measures and transparency in the recruitment process following an RTI investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-05-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 19:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh University's appointment procedures are under scrutiny following new directives from the State Information Commission. Alleged irregularities concerning the recruitment of department heads at the University Institute of Technology have prompted university officials to take action.

Information Commissioner S S Guleria has mandated that the university registrar examine appointments made without proper authorization. These concerns were brought forward in an RTI application by resident Vinay Kumar, highlighting positions filled without the requisite endorsement from the competent authority.

In response, Vice Chancellor S P Bansal has announced plans to form a committee to address these issues, emphasizing adherence to established rules. The commission's order underscores the need for transparency and accountability, particularly when positions were filled contrary to university statutes.

