Court Blocks Jamia Urdu Aligarh Degrees for Teacher Appointments
The Allahabad High Court ruled that degrees from Jamia Urdu Aligarh, a minority institution, are invalid for teacher appointments in Uttar Pradesh primary schools. The court highlighted that the institution granted degrees without proper classes, affecting eligibility for Urdu language assistant teacher positions.
The Allahabad High Court has denied the validity of degrees from Jamia Urdu Aligarh, ruling them ineligible for teacher appointments in primary schools across Uttar Pradesh. The decision comes after allegations that the institution distributed degrees without conducting proper classes.
Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery dismissed a petition filed by Azahar Ali and others, pointing out irregularities in the time frame for acquiring degrees. Petitioners had claimed their qualifications from Jamia Urdu Aligarh made them eligible for assistant teacher positions, having also passed the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test in 2013.
However, an investigation revealed discrepancies, such as degrees being obtained in less than a year while the course duration was supposed to be longer. The court's decision emphasized that Jamia Urdu operated outside recognized educational standards, deeming the degrees as fraudulently obtained and hence ineligible for government school appointments.
