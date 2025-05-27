Trump Administration Halts New Visa Appointments Amid Social Media Vetting Expansion
The Trump administration ordered a halt to new student and exchange visitor visa appointments as it plans to expand social media vetting. This move aligns with the broader immigration agenda, drawing criticism for potentially infringing on free speech. The State Department prioritizes citizen services and fraud prevention.
The Trump administration has directed overseas missions to cease scheduling new student and exchange visitor visa appointments, a move linked to a planned expansion of social media vetting. This directive was outlined in an internal cable viewed by Reuters.
According to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's cable, the suspension of appointments is temporary, pending the issuance of updated guidance post-review. The cable suggests that existing appointments remain unaffected, while slots not yet taken should be withdrawn.
This initiative is part of a broader hardline immigration strategy from the Trump administration, aimed at tightening visa regulations through techniques such as increased deportations and revocations. Critics argue this initiative attacks the constitutional free speech rights of visa holders.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- visa
- immigration
- social media
- vetting
- Rubio
- deportation
- Harvard
- free speech
- constitution
ALSO READ
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants
Federal Judge Approves Fast-Track Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act
Judge Upholds Use of 1798 Act for Fast-Track Deportations
UN Condemns US Deportation Practices: Fears Grow Over Rights Violations in El Salvador
Court Ruling Supports Fast-Track Deportations with Alien Enemies Act