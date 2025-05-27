Trump Administration Halts New Visa Appointments Amid Social Media Vetting Expansion

The Trump administration has directed overseas missions to cease scheduling new student and exchange visitor visa appointments, a move linked to a planned expansion of social media vetting. This directive was outlined in an internal cable viewed by Reuters.

According to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's cable, the suspension of appointments is temporary, pending the issuance of updated guidance post-review. The cable suggests that existing appointments remain unaffected, while slots not yet taken should be withdrawn.

This initiative is part of a broader hardline immigration strategy from the Trump administration, aimed at tightening visa regulations through techniques such as increased deportations and revocations. Critics argue this initiative attacks the constitutional free speech rights of visa holders.